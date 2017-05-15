Massive expansion plans lodged for Kildare Village

Kildare Village have lodged a planing application for their third extension with Kildare county council.

The plans lodged by Value Retail Dublin Ltd include the addition of 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities at a site located to the north of St Brigid's Primary School's existing sports ground, south of Abbey View house and north east of the Kildare Tourist outlet village, accessible from the Nurney Road

This will bring the number of outlets in the discount designer village to 120 adding to brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren and French Connection.

The expansion plan which comprises of an extra 6,200 square meter Square proposes demolishing a small number of existing shops to integrate a two storey car park on the site as well as the new shop units.

See tomorrow’s Leader (Tuesday) for full story.