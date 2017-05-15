€1k worth of cigarettes stolen from garage in Monasterevin

Kildare gardai are appealing for information on a raid of a petrol station in Monasterevin on the night of May 13 last.

The petrol station on the Rathangan road was entered sometime during the night and €1,000 worth of cigarettes were taken from the machine on the premises.

Gardai will review any CCTV footage taken on the night.

If you have any information please contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730.