Gardai in Kildare are apealing for information on the raid of a shed in the Athgarvan area of Newbridge on May 11 between 8pm and 8am May 12 last.

According to gardai a number of tools were taken in the raid. The value of the tools amounted to €4k.

If you have any information on the raid or saw any suspcious activity in the areas around that time contact Kildare gardaion on 045 527730