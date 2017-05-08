Kildare woman scoops big cash sum on Winning Streak

A Co. Kildare woman left the Winning Streak studios with a tidy sum of €33,000 last Saturday evening (May 6).

Denise Dolan from Naas bought her winning ticket in Supervalu, Sallins.

Her husband, Joeseph Dolan, stood in for her to play on the night.

The pair also bagged themselves a car worth €25,000.

The newlyweds only got hitched in December of last year.

They're planning a honeymoon to New Zealand at the end of this month, so the cash will come in handy!

Congrats and enjoy!