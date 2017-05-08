Kildare youths win Bronze at the Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards

The Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards took place in Citywest Hotel andConference Centre on Saturday April 29 2017 where the Bronze winners were named as JJ's ,Club and Cathal Finney.

204 groups took part in the awards with projects covering topics such as equality; homelessness; mental health; culture and much more.

Out of the four projects from Kildare which also included Narraghmore Foróige Juniors, and Cill Dara Foróige Club, two won the Bronze Star Awards, JJ's Foróige Club and Cathal Finney.

JJ’s ensures a space for young people with intellectual disabilities where their additional needs could be met, while Cathal was chosen for his fundraising plans to raise vital funds for Temple Street Children’s Hospital. A past patient of Temple Street he has drawn the support of local businesses. He is hosting a music night on July 1 to raise much needed funds to go towards new equipment.