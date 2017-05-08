Five new gardai for Kildare is 'disappointing' says TD

Five new gardai were assigned to the Kildare Division at Leixlip Garda Station on Monday May 8.

This will bring Garda Numbers to 329 in the Kildare Division or a ratio of one garda for every 675 people in Kildare.

The total number of Garda Recruits allocated to the Kildare Division since April 2015 is 40.

Kildare North TD Emmet Stagg said the figure was disappointing.

“It will not improve the under-manning of Garda Resources in the Kildare Division,” he said.

“ Just 3.5% of probationers were allocated this time whilst Kildare has 4.7% of the State's Population. Kildare received 6.6% of probationer gardai who graduated last November, so the fall in the allocation to the Kildare Division is disappointing.”