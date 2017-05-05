Just over 190k allocated to local sports partnerships in Kildare
2,000 going to women in sport
Bernard Durkan
Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, has announced today (Friday 5) that Kildare will benefit from €190,352 in Government funding for Local Sports Partnerships this year.
This investment will support the core work of the LSP Network here in Kildare and allow them to improve services.
€2,000 of this will be specifically allocated to the local Women in Sport programme.
This will fund sport and physical activity programmes for female target groups including women with a disability, women in disadvantaged communities, older women and teenage girls.
Deputy Durkan said: “The vital work of the Local Sports Partnership Network in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are under represented in sport, makes a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals and communities here in Kildare.”
