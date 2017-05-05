Just over 190k allocated to local sports partnerships in Kildare

Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, has announced today (Friday 5) that Kildare will benefit from €190,352 in Government funding for Local Sports Partnerships this year.

This investment will support the core work of the LSP Network here in Kildare and allow them to improve services.

€2,000 of this will be specifically allocated to the local Women in Sport programme.

This will fund sport and physical activity programmes for female target groups including women with a disability, women in disadvantaged communities, older women and teenage girls.

Deputy Durkan said: “The vital work of the Local Sports Partnership Network in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are under represented in sport, makes a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals and communities here in Kildare.”