Micheál Martin visits Kildare town

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin TD opened the new office of Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin in Kildare Town this evening.

This is the Kildare south TD’s fourth office to open in Kildare since her election to the dail one year ago.

There was a small crowd gathered outside the office and the waiting crowd were kept entertained by one man and his guitar singing songs in the sunshine.

Taking in a tour of Newbridge town and Newbridge Silverware, as well as a whistlestop to Solas Bhride in Kildare Town, Deputy O’Loughlin arrived at her new office in Market Square with Micheál Martin shortly before 7pm. They then cut the ribbon and announced the new office formally open.

Micheál Martin said the new office was an excellent opportunity for Deptuty O’Loughlin to address local issues on the ground in Kildare.

“The constituency office is an important part of maintaining a focus on our community,” he said speaking to the Leinster Leader.

“I was in Newbridge earlier and in Newbridge Silverwear, which is a great tourist attraction. I was also over with the nuns up at Solas Bhride. It is a great facility to have and they have invited me back to stay in one of their mediation huts if the pressure of the Dail ever gets too much for me. So I might just take them up on it.”

Deputy O’Loughlin said she this was the last office she would open in south Kildare.

“I said once I was elected that I would make myself as accessible as possible,” she said adding that it was all still a’ learning curve’.

“It has been a whirlwind of a year and for the people that invested their vote in me I hope it feels worthwhile.”