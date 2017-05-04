Best Chef and Bar Award to Crookstown Inn for three years in a row

The Crookstown Inn in Ballitore have received ther 2017 Best Chef and Bar Award for three years running.

The award from Restaurant Ireland is based on social media feedback as well as an onsite visit.

“This is due to great feedback from social media platforms and a visit from ourselves and presented by www.restaurantsireland.ie,” said PRO Jason Beatty.

“It is with great pleasure that we can confirm that The Crookstown Inn have received our Best Chef Best Bar accolade in recognition of their well prepared meals and great service. We have noticed a vast improvement in the quality of food in the Bar sector and also in Restaurants, Cafes and takeaways around Ireland and are looking for those establishments who go that extra mile to ensure your visit is a one to remember, so well done to Darren O’Reilly and his team.”

According to Darren O’Reilly from Crookstown Inn the staff are all delighted with the award.

“We are delighted,” he said. “We wanted to share the news.”