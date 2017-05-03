12 schools in Kildare included in summer works programme

Twelve schools in Kildare will benefit from the Summer Works Programme provided by the Department of Education and Skills this summer.

The schools are a mix of primary and post primary with eight based in South Kildare

The works will be carried out in these schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.

In total eight primary schools will benefit and four post primary. Eight of the schools will be receiving a new roof while the others will benefit from new toilets or mechanical works.

The full list of schools to benefit for roofs are as follows: Curragh Camp Girls' national school; Scoill Brighde national school in Milltown; Allenwood Boys' national school; Naomh Lorcain national school in Levitstown; Coill Dubh national school in Naas; St Conleth's national school in Derrinturn; and two post primary schools the Holy Family Secondary School and Scoil Dara in Kilcock.

New toilets are lined up for Scoil Mhuire national school in Leixlip and Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane. While mechanical works will benefit Na Maighdine Mhuire national school in Moyvalley and Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin in Rathangan.

In total €47 Million is to be provided by the Department of Education and Skills however Kildare south TD Fiona O’Loughlin has criticised the small number of schools in Kildare on the list out of 438 nationally.

“I feel Kildare is being hard done by,” she said. “Out of 438 schools listed only 12 are in Kildare. It is great to get repair work done but surely every school is entitled to a roof that does not leak and working toilets. These schools have been requesting funding for these works for some time.”

Meanwhile the Department’s Planning and Building Unit will be in contact with all schools approved for grant aid under this year's Summer Works Scheme with further details and instructions on how to proceed.