MEP Visits Ballitore School

Mairead McGuinness MEP for Kildare and first Vice-President of the European Parliament undertook an official visit to St Laurence’s National School in Crookstown on Friday, April 28 last.

The school is participating in the Blue Star programme which aims to foster, through classroom projects and activities, better knowledge and understanding amongst primary pupils about the European Union.

“It was a wonderful visit in the great new learning environment at the school’s new premises. The pupils at St Laurence’s showed a sense of understanding and curiosity about the workings of the EU and the role MEPs play on behalf of citizens,” she said.

“They asked very interesting questions, including many about Brexit and the implications for Ireland and the EU.”They talked about the history of the EU, about peace and how the EU was founded to make sure that peace is sustained by countries working together in the European Parliament.

"The children also spoke about mental health and gave me very good advice about how to look after myself,” she added. “It was amazing to listen to their wise advice. I’d like to thank them for such a warm welcome. Their enthusiasm was infectious and great credit is due to them for the way in with they’ve approached this whole project, also school Principal, Nuala Costello and teacher Gemma O’Hanlon.”