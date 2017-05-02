Judy Murray coming to Naas Tennis Club

Judy Murray, tennis pro and mum to Wimbledon champion Andy, is coming to Naas Tennis club on Thursday to deliver a workshop to attract more girls to the sport.

The workshop is called Miss Hit and it is for tennis coaches so that they in turn can then deliver the programme to female club members.

Afterwards the tennis pro will take part in some activities for members and their kids at 4.30pm followed by a Q and A for juniors with Judy at 5.30pm.

This will be followed by refreshments.