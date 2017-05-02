Micheál Martin to open office in Kildare Town for Kildare South TD

Leader of the Fianna Fáil party Micheal Martin is to officially open the constituency office and advice centre of Kildare South TD Fiona O' Loughlin in Kildare Town on Thursday

The ceremony will take place at the new office on The Square in Kildare Town at 6pm Thursday, May 4 2017.

"It was with great pride I will open my new office in Kildare Town, a year to the day that I was elected to the 32nd Dáil,” said Deputy O’Loughlin

“This is my fourth office in South Kildare and it is right in the centre of Kildare Town to ensure easy access to anyone who wants to drop in. I am looking forward to the official opening with the party leader Micheál Martin. In addition to the opening he will be visiting Newbridge for a walk around the town centre and then on to Kildare town.”