Sixteen pre-school services in Kildare awarded Healthy Ireland status

Sixteen pre-school services in Kildare received their Healthy Ireland status at an awards ceremony in Athlone Institute of Technology recently.

The Award recognises pre-schools across Ireland who have participated and achieved Healthy Ireland smart start status.

They promote healthy habits among children in the early years of their lives so that it will positively impact their attitudes towards adopting healthier lifestyles in the future.

The sixteen pre-school services awarded representing Kildare are Alanna Playschool; All Sorts Pre-school; Best Beginnings; CK's Montesorri; CleverCatz Montessori School; Early Days Crèche; Early Days Montessori; Enquiring Minds Childcare;Klever Kidz Pre-school; Little Angels Childcare; Naíonra Bhóin Dé; Newbridge Family Resource Centre; Shining Stars Academy; The Children's House; Tiddlywinks and Scallywags Pre-school and Wigwams Childcare.