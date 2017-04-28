Kildare students ready for Croke Park National Final

The National Final of the Student Enterprise Programme takes place next Wednesday May 3 in Croke Park where Kildare will be represented by the enterprising students of the CBS in Naas and Scoil Mhuire in Clane.

Students Luca Antolovi, Owen Lloyd Hughes, and Sean Usher of A Taste of Kildare from CBS Naas will represent Kildare in the Senior Category, and Gineta Luckute, Caitriona McGarr, and Ellie Kenny of C.E.G. Crafts from Scoil Mhuire Clane in the Intermediate Category.

Now in its 15th year, an estimated 22, 000 pupils from 620 secondary schools nationwide participated this year.

The aim of the LEO-run programme is to develop links between the education system and the real economy, so that school leavers gain the skills and practical knowledge of running a business, enabling more of them to consider self-employment as a future career option.

The Local Enterprise Offices have a total prize fund of €9,000 on offer on May 3 with judging taking place across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories that morning. At last year’s National Finals, then 16-year- old Luke Byrne from Coláiste Chraobh Abhann in Wicklow took the overall Senior Category for ‘Headphone Helpers’, a wearable silicone band that keeps earphones tangle free.