Kildare tourism operators join mission to China

Tourism Ireland’s 2017 sales mission to China kicked off earlier this week with a delegation of 15 Irish tourism enterprises, including Kildare Village and Newbridge Silverware, in a bid to increase a share of this rapidly-growing tourism market.

China is described as bein the world’s largest outbound travel market – with 135 million people travelling overseas each year, spending about $261 billion.China is an important emerging travel market.

Over the week, the two Kildare delegations will meet and conclude deals with leading Chinese tour operators and travel agents, in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

The delegation is also joined by the CEO of daa, to explore opportunities for direct flights from China to Ireland.