Scoil Rince in Kildare scoop six world champion awards

Scoil Rince Chill Dara recently returned from the World Irish Dance Championships in Belfast having been crowned World Champions on six separate occasions.

Over 80 dancers represented the local Kildare school, which is based in Toughers Business Park outside Naas, ranging in ages from eight to 25.

The school was crowned champions in six separate categories, Fairy Reel u10, Fairy Reel u12, Ceili Dance Championship u12, Invented Dance Championship u14, Invented Dance Championship u16 and Ceili Dance Championship u16.

“With 209 medals collected in both team and solo events this impressive tally breaks the previous record by the very successful Kildare based school,” said Carmel Somers a teacher with Scoil Rince.

"Students are trained to develop strength and endurance with emphasis on technique, style and posture. We cater for every level of dancer from those who attend once a week for fun to those who attend several times for competitive dancing. Every child loves to dance and it is our pleasure to take them on that journey."

Solo medallists were Aine Naughton, Kate Egan, Saoirse Mahon, Rebecca Donegan, Amber Doyle, Grace Henderson, Sinead Flood, Suzanne Carew, Tarah Cassidy, Ciara Flood, Ciara Gobbett, Niamh McFadden, Catriona Burgess, Jamie Lee Brophy, Rhianna O’Donnell and Cian Loughlin.

Scoil Rince Chill Dara have trained dancers of all ages and levels for over 30 years under the direction of teachers, Carmel Somers, Alan McCormack, Nicola McCormack and Nick O’Connell. The school has scooped numerous titles to date including South Leinster, Leinster, All Ireland and World Championships in both solo and team event.