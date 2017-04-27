Kildare clubs and community groups to share €121k Intel cash windfall

Some 27 Kildare clubs and community groups are to share a €121,000 cash windfall courtesy of tech giant Intel.

The organisations are the local beneficiaries of the company’s Matching Grant initiative for 2016. For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 for is paid from the Intel Foundation.

The Kildare grant recipients were as follows: 1st / 10th Kildare Leixlip Scout Group, Allenwood GFC, Athy GFC, Barretstown Gang Camp, Carbury GAA, Celbridge GAA, Clane Community Council, Clane Rugby Club, Clane UtdFootball Club, Coill Dubh Hurling Club, Eire Og Corra Choill Hurling Club, Irish Red Cross - Clane Branch, Kilcock GAA, Kildare Town Educate Together NS, Maynooth Post Primary School, Maynooth Town Football Club, Moone Celtic Football Club, Moorefield GAA Club, MU Barnhall RFC, North Kildare Club, North West Kildare Athletic Club, Scoil Chearbhail Ui Dhalaigh, Scoil Mochua Primary School, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, St Marys GAA Club, St Vincent de Paul, the 19th Kildare CBSI Salesian Scouts.

Kildare organisations, thanks to the company’s huge facility in Leixlip, make up a large proportion of the grant and volunteer time recipients. A payout of just over half a million euros was made to 124 organisations across the country.

Kildare Mayor Ivan Keatley attended a ceremony at Intel in Leixlip recently to mark the grant donations.

Speaking at the event Mayor Keatley added, “Volunteers play such a pivotal role in our communities and have a far reaching and important impact on so many people. I would like to congratulate Intel on their Matching Grant program and to commend the employees for their continued dedication to volunteering”.