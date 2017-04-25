Punchestown Paint the Town Red winner announced today

The Punchestown ‘Paint the Town Red’ campaign in association with Bank of Ireland was a great success in it’s fourth year running.

The initiative asked local businesses to get festive and decorate their shop fronts in racing-related themes, with prizes up for grabs for the most creative.

Finalists from Blessington, Ballymore, Kilcullen and Naas were named yesterday, and will each receive €800.

The overall winner receives €1,500 plus the use of a private suite at the racetrack on a non-festival race day, and will be announced at 3.10pm today (April 25) in the Parade Ring as the first day of Punchestown gets underway.

Best of luck to all involved!

Naas Winner: Lips & P's

Second Naas Winner: Teahan's Optometrist, Naas

Ballymore Eustace Winner: Elizabeth's Hair Salon

Kilcullen Winner: Dunlea Properties over Reidy Stafford's

Blessington Winner: Punctual Prints + Signs