New boilers stolen from homes under construction in Newbridge

Gardai in Kildare are warning builders to be vigilant with their security after five new boilers were stolen from homes under construction in Newbridge and Suncroft last week.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to two separate incidents which they believe may be linked in which brand new boilers were taken from sites.

One raid took place between Thursday April 20 at 5.30pm and Friday 21 at 8.30am from four houses under construction in Roseberry in Newbridge. Raiders broke into each of the houses via the patio after they managed to break the locks and took the brand new boilers from inside the four houses.

Gardai are appealing for anyone to come forward with any informaiton on the raids. Meanwhile, in what gardai believed may be linked, a boiler was also taken from a house under construction in Hawthorn in Suncroft between Saturday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 19. Some houses in the estate are built and some are still under construction. The new boiler was taken from a house still under construction.

“What we are saying to people is make provisions for onsite security of new builds,” said Sgt John Flatherty of Kildare town garda station.