Man assaulted in Brownstown

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Brownstown area between 5pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday evening to contact them after a man received head injuries when he noticed a person causing an obstruction on the road and got out of his vehicle to investigate.

He was subsequently struck on the head, and was taken to hospital where he received 13 stitches.

You can contact Kildare Gardai on 045 527731