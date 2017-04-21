Junction 14 in Monasterevin applies for planning

Mayfield Services at Junction 14 off the M7 in Monasterevin has applied for planning permission to amend the ground and first floor areas.

If permitted this will increase the gross floor area from 1,785sq.m to 2,208sq.m and revised designs and layouts.

Permission is sought for the relocation of the entrance door and associated lobby, all associated site and development works including part demolition of the existing building as previously permitted, minor revisions to hard and soft landscaping adjoining the extended building, reconfigured service yard, signage and a new bin storage area.

The existing access roads, car parking (266 no.spaces), truck parking (42 no. spaces) and bus parking (5 no. spaces) areas to serve the building are unchanged.

The layouts of the fuel pumps and canopies and ESB-substation are also unchanged from previously permitted at this site