Army lead Curragh Clean-Up

The Curragh Plains was given a spring clean this morning by the Army.

Approximately 20 Defence Forces Training Centre personnel took part in an extensive clean-up of the Curragh Plains area.

The initiative was in cooperation with Kildare County Council, who are running a Lily White Clean Up day around the county tomorrow (April 22).

The Council are encouraging everybody to get involved in cleaning their local area.

Some of the members of the Defence Forces taking part in the clean-up

More Defence Force members sprucing up the Curragh Plains this morning.