Don't dump your rubbish in our bins, says Kildare Community Group

“Take your rubbish back”, said a County Kildare Community group, who found household litter dumped in their bins.

Yesterday, Rathangan Community Centre posted a message on their Facebook page, targeting a person who allegedly dumped domestic waste in their refuse collection area.

“This post is for the person who dumped their rubbish in our bins ,it will be dropped to your house shortly as your name and address has been found in the bag ,on your specsavers glasses box .....” read the post.