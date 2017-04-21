Club plans take shape for Monasterevin Youth Action

Monasterevin Youth Action met with members of Athy Municipal District council this week to discuss funding opportunities for their long awaited youth facility.

According to the youth group the meeting went extremely well with some very positive outcomes.

“This support has been instrumental in keeping the progress going and will see us progress even further. We continue to explore every avenue for funding to get our doors open as soon as we can as we still have some work to do but we consider this another major step closer to the finishing line,” said the group.

To date the plumbing and electrics are nearly complete for the cllub on main street and the next step is to slab and plaster walls.

“We would like to also say a massive thank you to Monasterevin Lions Club for their recent amazing donation that is helping to keep this progress going... We continue to leave no stone unturned in our quest to fund the remaining works.”.

According to the Census 2016, Monasterevin has seen the fourth largest population expansion in the County of Kildare with a 12.6% rise to 4,896. The group have vowed 'not to leave any stone unturned' in their quest for funding and until the youth facility is up and running the town as they claim it is badly needed.

“Monasterevin needs appropriate services and facilities to cope with this rise and in particular for the younger members of our Community,” they added.

“Monasterevin Youth Acation as always, are extremely grateful for the support we have received in working towards our goal from our local businesses and groups, Kildare Youth Services, our County Council, KCYPSC and of course the wonderful Community of Monasterevin whose generosity knows no bounds."

The group added that with the support received to date they have carried out substantial renovation works and taken enormous steps towards finally opening the doors.

"We refuse to stop until we cross the finish line which is getting closer and closer and we continue to liaise with local businesses and councillors to provide the essential youth facility for which we have wonderful plans once open. We only ask for your continued support and voice to get us across that line.”