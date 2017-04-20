Cill Dara Rugby club champions

The new U 15's Leinster Champions are from Cill Dara Rugby Club. They beat Portlaoise 20 - 10 at Ashbourne grounds on a chilly morning on Sunday 9 April last with an 11am kick off.

“Some of these young girls have been playing rugby since U7's and their hard work finally paid off,” said PRO Kym Kelly“Most of the team also play gaelic football with local clubs."

Training is described as gruelling especially in hard weather and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Cill Dara RFC. Games are also regularly played on Saturdays.

The U15's will now move on to their next game which will take place on Sunday in Littleborough Tournament in Manchester.

The team will leave on Friday for Manchester.

Their Team kit presentation took place at Kildare Farm Foods on Good Friday and were proudly sponsored by Kildare Farm Foods and Chapmans Garage Kildare Limited.