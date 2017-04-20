Special Olympics seeks Kildare volunteers on May 5

Special Olympics Ireland are seeking volunteers to shake buckets at their annual collection day in Kildare on May 5 to help raise funds to transform local lives through sport.

This year's theme is a superhero one, with the aim of looking for superhero volunteers to help on the day and to inspire the local community. Athletes from as young as six can train in a chosen sport with the over all aim of improving their lives.

They need 220 people to shake buckets in Kildare alone.

If you can spare a few hours for collection day or simply give what you can on the day or donate on line please log on to www.specialolympics.ie/collection day for full details on how to take part locally.