Lots on at Kill Enterprise Town expo this Saturday

Fun for all the family is on the bill for this Saturday’s Kill and Johnstown enterprise expo which starts at 5pm in Kill GAA club.

There will also be free face painting, spot prizes, an interview with broadcaster Marty Morrisey, a performance by Selena Brady’s Academy of Dance and a Saplings School presentation.

Kill and Johnstown were both selected as Bank of Ireland Enterprise Towns in 2017.

Bank of Ireland launched the selection process last month in Kill and the main event - a business, sports and community expo takes place in Kill GAA from 5pm to 8pm on April 21 next.

The Enterprise Town initiative gives businesses the opportunity to promote what they have to offer. It is free to attend and open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

For more information email BOI Manager Lena McAuliffe on lena.mcauliffe@boi.com or call into the Kildare Town branch to speak to a member of staff. All are wlelcome on the day.