Kildare volunteers wanted for May happy heart appeal

Broadcaster Michael Lyster joined forces with Kildare woman Joan Treacy from Maynooth to urge big-hearted volunteers to give a few hours of their time to help Irish Heart’s annual Happy Hearts Appeal this May 12.

Croke Park provided the spectacular backdrop for the launch of this year’s volunteer drive and this May the national charity is encouraging 3,000 volunteers to help sell their iconic happy hearts and raise vital funds to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest, which claims 5,000 lives in Ireland every year.

Volunteering his time to support the appeal, Michael stressed that he wouldn’t be here today if his wife hadn’t performed CPR when he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

Michael said: “CPR saves lives – no-one knows this better than me. I collapsed with a cardiac arrest at home when my heart stopped beating. I wouldn’t be here today only for my wife Anne, who gave me CPR until an ambulance arrived. Without her pushing hard and fast on my chest, I would have been gone. But thanks to my wife and to CPR, I am alive here today. I’m one of the lucky ones and if more people know CPR, more lives like mine will be saved. So please, support Irish Heart and volunteer for their Happy Heart Appeal on 12th May.”

Money raised for the Happy Heart Appeal will go towards Irish Heart’s CPR programmes to create lifesavers in every community in Ireland. Starting CPR can double a person’s chance of survival.

For more than 50 years, Irish Heart has been fighting heart disease and stroke and empowering the people of Ireland to live longer, happier lives.

Central to the mission of Irish Heart the charity says is to help save more lives from cardiac arrest through CPR training.

If you’d like to support the Happy Heart Appeal by volunteering a few hours of your time and selling pins on 12th May, simply log on to www.irishheart.ie/happyhearts