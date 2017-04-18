Lilly White clean up day takes place around Kildare on Saturday

A county wide Lilly White spring clean day will take place on Saturday, April 22 next.

April is National Spring Clean month and this year Kildare County Coucnil want to encourage everybody in the county to take part. Whether you organise a clean up of your estate, a local road, your local sports field, or any public space in Kildare, Kildare County Council wants to help you to tidy up the county on Saturday,April 22.

The council would like to encourage everybody to get involved in what it hopse will be the biggest clean up the county has ever seen Even if you can only commit an hour, it would really make a difference to cleaning up the county from the blight of litter.

KCC can provide some bags and litter pickers, and remove the collected waste by arrangement in the week after the clean up. For more information, go to the council website at

http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/Environment/nationalspringclean

Applications for removal of waste must be received by Thursday 20 April in order to have the waste collected.