New grants for community CCTV funding in Kildare

The government has launched a new grant-aid scheme to assist community groups with establishing community-based CCTV systems

Under the scheme, eligible community groups can apply for grant-aid of up to 60% of the total capital cost of a proposed CCTV system, up to a maximum grant of €40,000. Upon approval of the grant, the applicant will receive an up-front payment of 50% of the grant with the balance to be paid when the system is fully operational.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon is encouraging community groups to apply straight away.

“These CCTV systems will act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour and enhance existing policing provision here in Kildare and will be of benefit to groups in Newbridge, Athy and other towns and villages in Kildare,” he said.

“It is intended that the scheme will run for 3 years with funding of €1 million being made available each year.”

Some of the key objectives of the Scheme are to enhance existing policing provision within the community, to assist in the prevention and reduction of local crime, disorder and anti-social activity and to increase community involvement in the provision of legitimate, integrated responses to prevent and reduce crime in local areas in association with appropriate agencies.