Council call to alleviate foul smells in Castledermot

The council has been called on to put a stop to foul odours wafting into homes and businesses on Main street in Castledermot.

The issue was raised recently by local Cllr Martin Miley at this months Athy municipal district meeting.Councillors were advised by town manager Joe Boland to log the complaint directly with Irish Water.

The meeting also heard that a number of site inspections were undertaken by both Water Services and Development Control in 2015 and 2016. And since numerous works have been carried out by the council there have not been any further complaints to the council or to Irish Water regarding odours following on from the completion of these works.

A breakdown of the works included the construction of vent stacks and the provision of non return valves along Dubln Road and Main Street, Castledermot over the past number of years in order to alleviate foul odours in this area.

They were also told that despite a further inspection will be undertaken by the council in the coming weeks to determine the current situation in this regard. It would be beneficial if further details in relation to names and locations of persons affected by foul odours be forwarded to Irish Water/Kildare County Council. If the odours are internal to buildings rather than inthe public space, the internal traps and vents may need to be checked, to ensure that they are in working order.