Currragh Camp chosen as 'final resting place' for Magee gates

The official unveiling of the gates from the former Magee Barracks' took place at the Curragh Military Muesum on Thursday.

The plaque to mark the gates dedicated to all Gunners reads 'these iconic gates stood guard on the entrance to Magee Barracks from the late 1930's until it closed in 1998.

Senior Gunner Col Tom O'Callaghan who spoke at the unveiling said the guns depicted in the gates are depict 22 guns sitting under clouds of smoke from gun fire and guarded the entrance to Magee Barracks for over 50 years.

“It is signifcant that these gates now hang on the wall of the Museum,” he said adding that “if the gates can no longer guard Magee Barracks then there is no better place for them to hang as their final resting place.”

A poem was read aloud called Gunner Magee in Irish by Liam O'Keefe to mark the occasion.

See next week's Leader for the full story on the Kildare town page.