Currragh Camp chosen as 'final resting place' for Magee gates

Col. Tom O’Callaghan, with Liam O’Keeffe, Kildare, unveiling the restored Magee Barrack Gates at the Curragh Military Museum, pictured Thursday, April, 13. Photo Tony Keane.

The  official unveiling of the gates from the former Magee Barracks' took place at the Curragh Military Muesum on Thursday.

The plaque to mark the gates  dedicated to all  Gunners  reads 'these iconic gates stood guard on the entrance to Magee Barracks from the late 1930's until it closed in 1998.

 Senior Gunner Col Tom O'Callaghan who spoke at the unveiling said the guns depicted in the gates are depict 22 guns sitting under clouds  of  smoke from gun fire and guarded the entrance to Magee Barracks for over 50 years.

“It is signifcant that these gates now hang on the wall of the Museum,” he said  adding that “if the gates can no longer guard  Magee Barracks then there is no better place for them to hang as their final resting place.”

A poem was read aloud called Gunner Magee in Irish by Liam O'Keefe to mark the occasion.

