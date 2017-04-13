Green light for Athy Distributor Road

Kildare County Council is one step closer to completion of the long awaited Athy Distributor Road to alleviate traffic in Athy.

The council has been given the green light from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, to publish the Athy Distibutor Road Compulsory Purchase Order.

The signing of schedules and deposit maps took place Wednesday 12 April at 2pm.

According to a statement from Kildare County Council they will now proceed to submit the environmental impact statement for the scheme to An Bord Pleanála on Friday 21 April 2017 and the compulsory purchase order will be published on Tuesday 25 April 2017.

€1 million was allocated by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross for the Athy Southern Distributor Route as part of an allocation of €18.9m for Kildare Roads in January.

It is anticipated that the Ring Road will be opened by 2020. The 3km stretch of road, once it opens, will alleviate congestion from up to 15,000 vehicles a day travelling through Athy town.

Delay times at junctions onto the main street in the town could be reduced massively when the long awaited inner relief road is finally completed. This stage of the process involves the compulsory purchase orders and environmental impact statements which will be published to start the formal planning process with An Bord Pleanala.