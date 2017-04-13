Get involved in the Kildare town lilly white clean up

Kildare Tidy Towns brings you the ‘Kildare Town Lily White clean up’ as part of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean on Saturday 22 April next.

The meet up time is at 11 am at the Heritage Centre in the square

Organisers are asking you to bring yourself, bring your club, bring your children, bring your granny

They need lots of extra hands for this to maintain their position as IBAL’s Cleanest Town in

Ireland. Gloves, litter pickers and great craic will be provided.

More information from Pat 087 642 6610 or facebook.com/kildaretidytowns