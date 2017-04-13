Housing Assistant Payment scheme uptake on the increase in Athy

The total number of Housing Assistant Payment (HAP) schemes applications in the Athy area is the highest in the county with 239 approvals for the area.

The uptake of the scheme continues to rise in Athy since it began in December 2015 and it has the highest number in the county.

The Housing Assistance Payment Scheme (HAP) is described as a type of housing support available to local authorities to provide housing assistance for households who qualify for social housing, including many long-term rent supplement recipients.

The issue was raised at this month’s municipal district meeting by local Councillor Mark Wall.

His motion requested that the council confirm the number of Housing Assistant Payment Scheme (HAP) applications in the Athy area and advise if the transition from rent allowance has worked for both tenants and landlords and does the council feel there are any other ways of encouraging more landlords to join the scheme.

The meeting heard from Housing Executive Annette Aspell who said that that under HAP, any household that is on the local authority housing list is eligible to apply. HAP recipients tenants are responsible for finding their own accommodation in the private rented market, they initiate the application and engage with the landlord regarding the rental of the property.

To date, 284 Rent Supplement cases for the entire county of Kildare have been approved for HAP but it should be noted that there is no requirement to have been on Rent Supplement prior to being approved for HAP. While the responsibility rests with the potential tenant to source accommodation, the HAP Section provides information and assistance to landlords and outline the benefits of the Scheme.

She added that the uptake on HAP is increasing monthly and the feedback from tenants and landlords has been very positive.