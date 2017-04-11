Ardclough group in Kildare to hire manager

Ardclough Community Council is to fire its first dedicated employee, as it seeks to develop and diversify the historic Ardclough Village Centre.

First built in 1949, the Village Centre has been hosting adult education courses, meetings, fitness and games since it reopened in 2013, following 63 years as the local primary school.

ACC is now seeking a dedicated Manager/Administrator for the Village Centre, in order to further develop and diversify.

ACC spokesperson, John Griffin said: “When the new St Anne’s National School was opened in Ardclough in 2013, the old school was converted to a community facility as the Ardclough Village Centre (AVC). Over the past four years we have worked hard to provide a resource for all sections of the community, hosting adult education courses, classes for children, art group activities, youth theatre and activities for senior citizens.”

The committee that is managing the Village Centre is now looking for an Manager/Administrator to promote the AVC for different community activities and to manage the centre on a day-to-day basis.

The Centre said the post provides the opportunity to play a central role in promoting valuable community activities in Ardclough and beyond, and to develop and display skills in community development. “We’re really looking forward to getting started,” said Mr Griffin.

The opening is rolling, with interested parties encouraged to send an email to ardcloughcc@hotmail.com or ring 086 8216879.