Horse Racing Ireland appoint new Director in Newbridge

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has appointed a former Irish Racing Post editor Jonathan Mullin to the position of Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

This appointment is part of the ongoing development of the senior management team within Horse Racing Ireland and will commence at HQ in Newbridge next May.

HRI Chief Executive, Brian Kavanagh, stated he will join HRI on May 15 next.

"He will be responsible for the leadership, management and development of the communications function within HRI, comprising corporate affairs, internal and external corporate communications, press office and event management.”

Jonathan Mullin added that he is looking forward to the new role.

"I have a great passion for horse racing and thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Irish Racing Post. I cannot wait to start and greatly look forward to the challenges which the position will bring.”

Jonathan hails from County Mayo and since graduating from NUI Galway, has enjoyed a very successful career in the journalism and media sector. He joins Horse Racing Ireland from the position as Head of Digital Sport with RTÉ, having previously served for six years as the founding editor of the Irish Racing Post.