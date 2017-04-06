Positive mental health with GROW in Kildare town
Every Thursday
GROW Community Mental Health Movement meets every Tuesday at 11am in Aras Bride, Bride Street, Kildare Town.
If you are lonely, isolated or suffering from stress drop in to learn a practical psychology of mental health.
GROW is a mutual help, mutual support group for personal growth and change, that meets weekly using a programme of recovery.
Contact Mary 087 666 3095. Website: www.grow.ie. Infoline: 1890 474 474. GROW Promoting Positive Mental Health
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on