Free April events at Kildare town library

There are a number of exciting events on free this month at Kildare town library.

Services Survey Kildare Children and Young People’s Service Committee (CYPSC) and Kildare/West Wicklow Parenting Forum are looking for feedback about the concerns and needs of parents of 6-12 year olds in Co Kildare by April 7.

This feedback will be used to try and improve services and supports for parents in Kildare.

So Write is an extiting new writers group for adults to discover The Joy of Writing They will meet on the first Tuesday of each month starting April 4 next at 5pm. Please contact the library for details.

The resident book club, A Novel Bunch, meets on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss and critique a novel. New members welcome. A six week Improvers Computer Course, will start today Thursday April 6 next at 10.45am Week one of this six-week computer course for improvers. Booking is required, please contact the library for details. The Employ Ability Service, Drop-in Clinic continues on Friday, April 7 from 10am to 1pm. Are you looking to return to work after illness, injury or disability? We may be able to help. Free and friendly advice for Job Seekers and Employers, provided by Employ Ability Service. Drop in to the library for a chat on Fridays.