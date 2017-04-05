Call for swimming pool trust money to be released for Kildare town

The issue of lack of a swimming pool in Kildare Town will be raised at next week’s district meeting.

Cllr Mark Lynch has tabled a motion that highlights the urgent ongoing need for a pool in the town.

The motion requests that the council use it’s Community Section to work with K Leisure to explore releasing the swimming pool trust money held in good faith by the trust, on behalf of the people of Kildare town, to build a swimming pool in the area.

It adds that smaller towns such as Portarlington and Athy have extremely successful pool facilities and public leisure centres despite being a fraction of the population of the Newbridge-Kildare local Kildare County Council electoral area (LEA).

It also states that the six figure community fund collected for the pool should be utilised by Kildare County Council and its affiliates to progress a swimming pool for the area.

The issue has been ongoing in Kildare town for years and Cllr Lynch is now seeking a resolution to it.

The council meeting will be held next Wednesday at Aras Chill Dara.