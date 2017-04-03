Calling on Kildare Transition Year students to profile local businesses

Transition Year students in Kildare are being encouraged to get involved in the new Guaranteed Irish video competition launched by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD recently.

The initiative matches Transition Year students and local businesses, with the aim to produce creative videos profiling businesses at community level.

It is part of a programme of Guaranteed Irish public engagement activities aimed at attracting new members, raising the profile of existing members, and encouraging the wider public to support companies that contribute positively to Ireland’s economy and society

How to get involved

Transition Year students in Kildare are invited to create a short video of a Guaranteed Irish Business in their community. Entries will be judged on: originality, creativity, plot, pacing, structure, direction, writing (where applicable), entertainment value and overall quality of production.

Entries will be submitted between Tuesday, 2May and Friday, 5 May via a Dropbox account to Guaranteed Irish. A shortlist of eight videos will be selected for the judging panel and announced on Friday May 11. The winning school will be announced on Monday 22May. Schools looking to get involved should email: info@guaranteedirish.ie.

Members of the judging panel include: Stefanie Preissner, Screenwriter, Playwright and Actor; Elaine Geraghty, CEO Screen Producers Ireland (SPI); Garry McHugh, Director, Young Irish Film Makers; Shane Byrne, CEO Showoff; Maser, Artist and Guaranteed Irish Hero; and Brid O’Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish.

Competition Prizes

The winning school will receive a website designed and developed by Showoffalong with a workshop on app development for Transition Year students. The winning school will also receive a 3 day workshop in film making from Young Irish Film Makers.