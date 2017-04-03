Newbridge Stage School wins third All Ireland Variety title

The Stage Academy from Newbridge stormed the All Ireland Variety Championships last weekend, bringing home seven national awards including the All Ireland title.

“We are absolutely thrilled. It was such achievement,” said Paula Conlan from the Stage Academy school.

“It was such a brilliant weekend. It was a great atmosphere and a lot of the parents came down as well to cheer us on.”

The Newbridge Stage Academy is the only stage school to win the All Ireland title three times.

Speaking to the Leader on their way back from Cork yesterday morning, Paula said the competition was a showcase for Irish talent and she was so proud of all her students.

Some 98 students, aged from six to 22, took part.

The Stage Academy also won Best group dance for a scene from The Lost Boys, choreographed by Niamh Conlan.

The Newbridge contingent won the Group Singing title for a scene out of Can’t Help Falling in Love directed by Katie Conlon.

The Best Production title also went to the Stage Academy, while Eirren Turner scooped Best Solo Dance title. Glen McLoughlin won Best Solo Drama performance. Daniel Sinclair was awarded Star of the Future, while Alanna Cassin won Star of the School Award. The show was produced by Brenda Malone and Paula Conlan.