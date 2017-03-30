Kill and Johnstown selected as Enterprise Towns

NEWS IN PICTURES

Kill and Johnstown have been selected as Bank of Ireland Enterprise Towns in 2017.

Bank of Ireland launched the selection process last night (Wednesday) in Kill and are now calling on all local businesses and community groups to get involved for the main event - a business, sports and community expo in Kill GAA from 5pm to 8pm on April 21 next.

The Enterprise Town initiative gives businesses the opportunity to promote what they have to offer. It is free to attend and open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

Pictured at the launch were the Kill and Johnstown Enterprise Town organising committee Lena McAuliffe Premier Manager Kildare, Fintan Brett Mayor of Naas and Chairman of Kill GAA, Paul Muldowney of BOI Enterprise Town, Amanda McDermott Branch Manager Kildare Town, Mick Behan Kill GAA and Garry McAuliffe from Men’s Shed’s Kill.

Businesses, clubs and societies interested in taking part in the events can register by emailing Kildare Premier Manager Lena McAuliffe on lena.mcauliffe@boi.com or calling into the Kildare Town branch to speak to a member of staff.