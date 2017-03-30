Teach Dara in Kildare town celebrate 5 years with a walk for Pieta House

Teach Dara in Kildare town will celebrate its five year anniversary this Friday.

To mark the event the resource and community centre will host a dawn walk for Pieta House on April 29 next.

The dawn walk will be launched tomorrow (Friday) at 1pm with a light lunch and everyone is invited to attend.

Teach Dara will host the dawn walk in conjunction with Pieta House to help raise awareness around suicide.

Organisers are asking people to drop in on Friday March 25 next to find out more about the dawn walk and to help mark the fifth years since Teach Dara opened to the public.

“We are launching our Dawn walk Kildare in conjunction with Pieta House,”said Sarah Shakespere, manager at the centre.

“We will have displays of the varied and talented groups who use the centre on a daily and weekly basis so please do come along and celebrate the work of Teach Dara.”

There will be more information on the dawn walk for Pieta House available to all who attend the lunch tomorrow.