Deadline looms for Kildare young writers competition

Athy Heritage Centre-Museum is holding a literary competition open to Primary and Secondary students in Kildare. The annual Cecil Day Lewis competition is open for all young writers aged 4 to 18 years and living in Kildare.

With just over one week left to submit entries, you can enter in either the Short Story/Poetry Competition opened to Primary school students or the Short Story/Poetry/One act play competition opened to Secondary school students.

The closing date is Friday, April 7. Late entries will not be accepted. For entry forms and more details email athyheritage@eircom.net Phone: 059 8633075