Put the kettle on Kildare for Alzheimers

Dáithí Ó’Sé is telling Kildare to put the kettle on and drink tea for Alzheimers on Tea Day, May 4 next.

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which is held on May 4 is the largest annual fundraising campaign in The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) calendar.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €7.5M has been raised to provide essential support to the 34,650 Women and 19,800 Men living with dementia in Ireland today. Every year thousands of people host tea parties in their homes, offices and schools. This year we’re asking you to join them, all funds raised locally stay locally.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services. Each year it provides more than one million hours of community-based dementia-specific care throughout Ireland.

Dáithí Ó’Sé said: "I'm delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. There's 1,453 people living with dementia in Kildare today so that's 1,453 good reasons to get the kettle on. What alarms me is that this number is set to double in the next 20 years. By taking part in this campaign you are helping to raise vital funds and awareness of a condition that is affecting so many of our family, friends and neighbours."

Operations Manager for the South East Region. Mary Bardin: said should you wish to hold a community Tea Day event please get in touch. Celebrate Tea Day and enjoy a cuppa with your friends, colleagues and family while raising much needed funds to help to continue to support persons with dementia and their family carers in Ireland.

For more information or to register for Alzheimer’s Tea Day fundraising pack, visit www.teaday.ie or call 1800 719 820.