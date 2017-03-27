Changes to rail services in Kildare

There will be alternations to rail services in Kildare due to line improvement works this Saturday, April 1.

Iarnród Éireann is resuming a programme of line improvement works on the Dublin to Cork line, focusing on the sections between Hazelhatch and Portlaoise.

There will be no other commuter services between Kildare and Dublin Heuston. Customers travelling to/from Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Sallins and Naas and Hazelhatch and Celbridge will be served by InterCity services. On Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April, the 23:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Kildare service will be a train from Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch and a bus transfer from Hazelhatch to Kildare

This is the third year of the programme, averaging €10 million per annum, which will lead to higher reliability, smoother running of trains and with other works deliver consistent 160kph speeds (100 mph) on major sections of the route. This will deliver journey time improvements for customers.

The works involve improving the track substructure, by the removal and replacement of degraded crushed stone ballast which supports the railway track structure. In addition track drainage and track geometry will be improved.

Revised schedules on some Saturdays

To facilitate these works, there will be service changes on selected Saturdays this year. Train services will operate on affected dates, but to a revised timetable (with the exception of bus transfers between Heuston and Athy for Dublin/Waterford line customers on some weekends; and Easter Saturday and May Bank Holiday Saturday works for all routes to/from Heuston).

On relevant dates, customers are advised to check departure times before travel. Timetable information is available at www.irishrail.ie .