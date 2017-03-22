'Wibbly wobbly poles' in Naas not good enough

A Naas councillor has slammed the council's recently installed poles in Naas for being too 'wibbly wobbly' and not contributing greatly to the town.

Naas Municipal District agreed to contribute €200,000 of their discretionary funds towards underground wires as well as towards lighting poles to help the town with floral, festive and lighting displays through out the year.

Cllr Seamie Moore tabled a motion at Tuesday's area meeting that the council compliment the elected members for their investment from their own funds of a further €200,000 towards the town for the two projects.

However the members heard that the 2017 budget to date has allocated €100,000 towards the undergrounding of overhead wires and €5,000 has been allocated to public lighting only and nothing as yet towards the new lighting poles.

“I am very disappointed this is not coming from KCC ,” said Cllr Moore. “Wibbly wobbly poles were installed which offer no great contribution to our market town. We can’t put out our hanging baskets because we haven’t got the poles for the baskets unlike other towns in the county.”

The selection of the public lighting will be consistent with the lighting provided in Market Square, members were told.