Attract more business to Athy with IDA

A local Sinn Fein councillor wants Athy Muncipal District to organise a meeting with representative TDs and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

Cllr Thomas Redmond raised the motion at Monday's MD meeting. He wants the discussion to centre around the initation of the Athy development plan and he believes the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) may be integral to developing strategic policy.

He also wants to discuss the IDA's views on how Athy is being marketed from the point of view of increasing employment and foreign investment.

“We should point out our water, links with third levels (institutions) and road network, but what else needs to be focused upon,” he said, adding what strategic infrastructure should be looked at and planning in the Athy area to make the area not only attractive, but a top regional town.

“I believe the TDs will help and want to help our cause.”

Town manager Joe Boland agreed that it would be good for the town.

“This is a collaborative effort,”he said.

“It is very important as is sending out a message of positivity.”

Cllr Mark Wall said the council could look at the rates businesses have to pay in the town and help by reducing them especially in the light of recent job losses at Coca Cola in Athy.